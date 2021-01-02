Rally Comes Up Short Against TCU

Manhattan, Kan. – K-State nearly climbed out of an 18-point deficit, but the rally but came up short in a 67-60 loss to TCU on Saturday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. The loss dropped the Cats to 5-6 (1-2 Big 12). TCU moved to 9-2 (2-1 Big 12).

TCU went 16-of-26 from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. The visitors led by as many as 18 in the half. The Cats weathered the storm and managed to hit five of their final six shots, and DaJuan Gordon’s three pointer as time expired pulled K-State within 10 (36-26) at the break. Davion Bradford and Gordon combined for 17 for the Cats in the first half.

The Cats pulled to within five (39-34) at the first media timeout of the second half. Nijel Pack connected on back-to-back three balls to help K-State close the gap. The run continued, as Mike McGuirl hit from deep to pull the Cats within two (41-39) with 12:55 remaining.

TCU pushed their lead back to double digits, but K-State didn’t go away. Makes from deep by Gordon and McGuirl trimmed the TCU advantage to three (59-56) with three minutes to play.

Still trailing by three, K-State got the ball back with just 38 seconds remaining. An attempted lob to Bradford was unsuccessful, and K-State was forced to foul. TCU finished things off at the foul line to secure the win.

Gordon’s career-high 18 points led four K-State players in double figures. Bradford finished with 14 points and nine boards. McGuirl added 13 points and six assists, while Pack delivered 12 points on the day.

RJ Nembhard finished with a game-high 21 for TCU. Kevin Easley added 12, and Mike Miles added 11 and five assists for the Horned Frogs. TCU went 18-of-22 at the foul line in the win. K-State got to the line just seven times, making five of those attempts.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Texas Tech.