Rains Causes Crash

Weather is blamed for causing a single-vehicle crash east of Salina Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Genesis G 70 passenger car was headed west on Interstate 70. The car vehicle hydroplaned, went into a spin, and entered the north ditch. It struck the embankment, and came to rest in the ditch on its wheels.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Xzavius Stewart from Wichita, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 1:00 Monday afternoon on I 70 in Saline County just west of Niles Road.