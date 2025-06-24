Rains Again Halts Harvest

Harvest crews are again stalled by rain and muddy fields.

After several days of wind and heat allowed harvest to fo shift into high gear across much of southern and central Kansas, by late Monday into Tuesday things are again halting.

According to the Kansas Wheat Commission, along with the rain wheat streak mosaic virus continues to challenge growers in parts of the state, impacting yields and test weights.

Officially, the Kansas wheat harvest is only 20 percent complete, well behind 49 percent complete last year and behind 31 percent on average, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service crop progress report for the week ending June 22, 2025.

Winter wheat conditions were rated 23 percent poor to very poor, 32 percent fair and 45 percent good to excellent.