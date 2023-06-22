Rain Soaked Crash

A hard rain may have contributed to a two car accident just south of Salina on Wednesday morning.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 48-year-old John Campbell and 46-year-old Danya Campbell of Minneapolis were both hurt after their 2018 Toyota Camry was rear ended on Water Well Road.

Deputies say they were transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS with possible neck and back injuries. Twenty-five-year old Chaylen Kuhn from Assaria told deputies the rain was so heavy she did not realize the Camry had stopped in the lane as it waited for on coming traffic to clear.

Kuhn and a 1-year-old child were not injured in the crash that damaged her 2010 Ford Taurus.