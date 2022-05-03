Rain Needed After Arid April

Coming off one of the driest Aprils ever, the first week of May brings the promise of much needed rain.
According to the National Weather Service, it certainly was a dry April for most across the region. Highlights include:
- Salina tallied its 6th driest April on record, and the driest since 1982.
- Russell tallied its 2nd driest April. The driest was 1989.
- Wichita tallied its 13th driest April, and the driest since 2014.
The agency says a slow moving weather system will bring widespread rainfall to the region for Wednesday and Thursday.
Much warmer temperatures will return to Kansas for end of the week into the weekend.
_ _ _
Photo by Marc Zimmer on Unsplash