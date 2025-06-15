Rain Fails to Dampen River Festival Spirits

Despite a rainy start, Saturday at the 49th annual Smoky Hill River Festival in Salina proved to be another crowd-pleaser. A brief thunderstorm rolled through the area early in the morning, but cleared just in time for the festival grounds to open at 10 a.m. Although light rain lingered until midday, festival-goers were not deterred.

Main Stage performances were delayed due to the weather, with Jon Muq eventually taking the stage as the day’s first act. Once the sky cleared, the park quickly filled with attendees eager to enjoy their favorite festival foods, discover new musical acts, or simply let their children play and explore.

Sunday marks the final day of the beloved four-day event, with gates opening once again at 10 a.m.

Crystal Hammerschmidt, Visual Arts Coordinator with Salina Arts and Humanities, is encouraging visitors to check out a unique project that brings miniature, original art directly into the hands of festival patrons. Last year, Hammerschmidt acquired a tiny vending machine to showcase small-scale works by local artists. The machine, usually housed at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, is on-site this weekend in the Arts/Crafts Demonstration tent. For just $1 in quarters, festival-goers can purchase a one-of-a-kind, signed miniature artwork.

Also Sunday is a scavenger hunt. About 300 handmade “seeds flowers” created by Margaret Craig will be released into the wild, hidden throughout the day. Anyone who finds one can keep it.

Don’t miss the final day of this year’s Smoky Hill River Festival—celebrating art, music, and community in the heart of Salina.