Rain Doesn’t Dampen Family Fun

Despite a late afternoon thunderstorm, the 2nd Annual Family Fun Day at VFW Post 1432 was a lively celebration of community spirit.

Held at 1108 W. Crawford, the event began under a sunny sky, attracting crowds for food, shopping, and outdoor fun.

As families gathered to enjoy the festivities, the VFW welcomed the public with a variety of vendors and activities on its grounds. Around 3 p.m., a brief but heavy thunderstorm prompted organizers to move the event indoors, where the fun continued with a silent auction and live music.

Though the weather changed, the community’s enthusiasm never waned, making the day a memorable success.