Radio Stations Collecting Hygiene Products

You’ve heard of a baby shower, you’ve heard of a bridal shower, but this Friday, Meridian Media is inviting you to our Shower Shower for Project Salina powered by Great Plains Federal Credit Union.

Meridian Media radio stations and volunteers with Project Salina are teaming up to collect hygiene products for Project Salina to shower them with shower products. Join Todd and Jeff with Newsradio 1150 KSAL at Sunset Plaza Dillon’s, Chad and Hannah from Y93.7 at Target, or Project Salina volunteers at South 9th and East Cloud Dillon’s Stores from 3-7.

“Janie Morris at the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank got a hold of us around Thanksgiving telling us about the great need these organizations are facing right now,” explains Meridian Media promotions director Hannah Holt, “More people are reaching out than ever before. Inflation, the rising cost of childcare and a billion other factors are impacting more and more families in our area. I’m just glad organizations like Project Salina are there to help.”

Project Salina is more than the once-a-year food drive orchestrated in May. A staff of volunteers works year round to help meet the growing need the organizations they serve have.

At the drive, volunteers are collecting:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Bars of Soap

Body Wash

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Diapers

Adult Briefs

Socks

Laundry Soap

Toilet Paper

Baby Wipes

They will also accept cash and check donations, as well as food donations. All supplies benefit:

Salina Salvation Army

DVACK

Ashby House

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Rescue Mission

Every donated product will also get participants registered to win a pair of K-State Basketball tickets vs UCF at Bramlage Coliseum on January 6th.