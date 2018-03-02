Salina, KS

Radio Stations Collect Over $111,000

March 2, 2018

Two Salina radio stations raised over $111,000 to help in the fight against childhood cancer.

Rocking M Media Radio Stations Y 93.7 and Real Country 101.7 on Friday concluded a two-day radiothon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Listeners from all over Kansas opened up their hearts, and their wallets, to help in the effort. Calls and donations came in from all over the state.

After all was said and done, the stations collected $111,208.

All money collected during the radiothon will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

The check reveal!!

