Fort Hays State Honors Salina Student

A student from Salina is among seven seniors from the Fort Hays State University’s Department of Applied Business Studies honored as outstanding students for 2024.

According to FHSU, Jaycee Cunningham is among the students who were honored.

The Outstanding Student Award recognizes a graduating senior who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance, leadership, and overall excellence in their respective program at FHSU. The student is a role model who positively characterizes the core values of the awarding program. The awards are given annually to both on-campus and online students. Two international students, including one student from an FHSU Global Partner campus in Africa, were among the awardees.

Business Education Outstanding Student Award Winners

Noelle Hall, DeBary, FL

Madelyn Koelsch, Smith Center, KS

Marketing Outstanding Student Award Winners

Elizabeth Stoeck, Olathe, KS

Diana Angarita, San Felipa, Venezuela

Tourism and Hospitality Management Outstanding Student Award Winners

Cally Anderson, Topeka, KS

Jaycee Cunningham, Salina, KS

Tourism and Hospitality Management Outstanding International Student Award Winner

Diminga Safietou (Safie) Salane Senghor, Dakar, Senegal

An academic department within the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Fort Hays State University, the Applied Studies Program offers well-rounded degree programs online and on-campus that lead to professional careers in business, which encompass work in business education, marketing, tourism, and hospitality management in schools, small-town businesses, sports, non-profits, and big business. Students on campus and online gain everyday practical business insights and real company case study knowledge that ensures FHSU graduates are well-prepared to thrive in evolving professional fields. Academic areas of focus include: