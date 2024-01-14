Radio Stations Back on the Air

Salina Meridian Media radio stations are back on the air.

Back on January 3rd Salina radio stations including Newsradio 1150 KSAL AM, Y 93.7 FM, and FM 104.9, along with Abilene radio station AM 1560 KABI lost their on-air signal because of a power issue involving the owners of the transmitter / tower locations.

While the on-air signal was lost, all of the stations were still streaming online,and 1150 KSAL’s FM signal of 106.7 was still on the air.

The issue was resolved Friday afternoon. Because of the extreme cold, the stations we were not able to immediately power back up.

As of Sunday afternoon, three of the four stations were back on the air.

Due to the extreme cold, FM 104.9 was still off until probably early Monday.