Radio Station Broadcasting “Messiah”

The sounds of Handel’s “Messiah” will once again fill Presser Hall Auditorium this Easter Sunday in Lindsborg and be broadcast over the air on NewsRadio 1150 KSAL.

The Messiah Festival of the Arts is a weeks long celebration of music, art, and culture in Lindsborg. The event begins each year a month prior to Easter and includes many events including art exhibits, theatre productions, a jazz walk. The festival concludes with performances of Bach’s Passion According to St. Matthew on Good Friday, and Handel’s Messiah on Easter Sunday on the Bethany College Campus.

Meridian Media radio station NewsRadio 1150 KSAL will broadcast live Bach’s “Passion” on Friday night and Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday afternoon.

The “Passion” performance starts at 7:30 Friday evening, with the radio broadcast beginning at 7:15.

Sunday’s “Messiah” performance starts at 3:00, with the radio broadcast beginning at 2:45.

Since 1882 the Bethany Oratorio Society has performed the bold piece that traces the life of Jesus, his crucifixion and resurrection in three acts.

The musical tradition gives college students and area residents a chance to perform together on stage after two months of rehearsals.