Radio Coverage Set for State Baseball/Softball

Pat StrathmanMay 26, 2021

A total of 80 teams are ready for state baseball and softball tournament action.

Out of that group, Minneapolis baseball and Ell-Saline softball are the only two left from Central Kansas.

Sports Radio 1150 KSAL is set to bring you live play-by-play coverage of Minneapolis baseball and Ell-Saline softball!

Minneapolis kicks off the Class 3A state tournament in Manhattan at Tointon Family Stadium. The seventh-seeded Lions are 15-6 and will battle No. 2 Wichita Collegiate. The Spartans are 19-4. First pitch is at 11 am Thursday with pregame at 10:45 on 1150 KSAL and ksal.com.

In the evening, Ell-Saline faces Mission Valley in the Class 2-1A state tournament at Pratt – Green Sports Complex. The Cardinals are 20-3, earning the six seed. The Vikings of Mission Valley are 22-1, good for the sixth seed. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 pm with first pitch at 7 on 1150 KSAL and ksal.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

