Salina Police are investigating the theft of a race car trailer.

According to Detective Sergeant David Villanueva, sometime between 4:30am Wednesday and noon on Thursday someone hooked up a black, 24-foot trailer that was parked in the 700 block of West Grand and drove off.

Police say the flatbed trailer has an enclosed tool box on the front with a loading rack on top.

Total loss is listed at $2,500.