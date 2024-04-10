Rabano named KCAC Flag Football Defensive Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Ansdiane Rabano of Kansas Wesleyan University hs earned the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced. Student-athletes in the KCAC Player of the Week program are selected for their performances from April 1-7 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Defensive Player of the Week

Ansdiane Rabano – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-4 | So. | R | Jersey City, N.J.

Overall Record: 13-1

Conference Record: 11-1

Opponent (National Rank) W/L + Score Site (H,A,N) Baker University W 32-13 A Hesston College W 44-7 A Defensive Statistics vs. Baker University Solo Tackles: 4 Assist Tackles: – Tackles for Loss/#: 3 Yards: 11 Sacks: 2 Interceptions: – Pass Break Ups: –

Rabano was a huge part of an impressive defensive effort against Baker, holding the Wildcats to 152 yards of offense. She tallied three tackles for loss for 11 yards, including two sacks. Stats were not available for the contest against Hesston.

Previous Winners:

Week 1 (Feb. 27): Madysen Carrera, Ottawa (Offensive) | Dejonice Parris, Ottawa (Defensive)

Week 2 (March 6): Chihiro Iwata , Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Alexa Mansur , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive) Week 3 (March 11): Chihiro Iwata , Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Alexa Mansur , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive) Week 4 (March 18): Cheyenne Brooks, Saint Mary (Offensive) | Mikaela Nunez, Midland (Defensive)

Week 5 (March 26): Madysen Carrera, Ottawa (Offensive) | Abby Brown, Ottawa (Defensive)

Week 6 (April 2): Chihiro Iwata , Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Alexa Mansur , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive)

ABOUT EQUITY BANK – THE OFFICIAL BANK OF THE KANSAS COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Equity Bank is a community bank with 67 bank locations throughout Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, including its home office in Wichita, Kansas. Equity Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services, all specialized and delivered with entrepreneurial spirit. Equity Bank’s parent company, Equity Bancshares, Inc., publicly trades on the Nasdaq global Select Market under the ticker symbol ‘EQBK.’ Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Equity Bank Social Media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram