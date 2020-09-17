Salina, KS

Quilts to Heal and Honor

Jeff GarretsonSeptember 17, 2020

Quilts of Valor are works of art – that are made to be worn by the recipients for comfort and healing.

Quilter Martha Oakes of Salina is a member of the nation wide organization: Quilts of Valor and has stitched together dozens of quilts over the years. Oakes says the beautiful pieces are not meant to be hung on the wall though.

 

Oakes recently attended a Salina City Commission meeting and presented her quilt to Deputy City Manager Major Jacob Wood. According to the city, Wood entered the Kansas Army Reserve in April 2004 and has served at home and abroad in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Photos: above, City meeting presentation, Martha Oakes on right with earlier work

 

The quilt is registered with Quilts of Valor, which in its 17 years of existence has awarded over 250,000 quilts to active and retired military personnel.

Oakes tells KSAL News she is also a member of Silver Needles Quilt Guild. The local group of artisans meet the third Monday of every month at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Rd, Salina, KS at 6:30pm

Learn more about Quilts of Valor online at www.qovf.org

