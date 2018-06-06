Quick Change Artist Scams Salina Wal-Mart

A Salina Wal-Mart clerk was duped by a quick change artist.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened on Monday at around 8 p.m. at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St., however, the store didn’t contact authorities until the next day when they realized what had happened.

The scammer is described as a Hispanic male around the age of 50 and standing at 5’11. Forrester says the subject purchased a couple of iPads and Apple Watches totaling in $2,250 at the electronics counter.

The subject originally handed the clerk $2,300 in cash but then asked for the money back from the clerk. In the handing back-and-forth of the money, the scammer was able to pocket some of the cash before handing what the clerk to believe was the original $2,300.

The clerk was shorted $1,200.

Police believe that this scammer was in Hays on May 31 doing the same thing.