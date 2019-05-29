Salina, KS

Quentin Grimes finalizes decision

KU Athletics ReleaseMay 29, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Guard Quentin Grimes has pulled his named from the 2019 NBA Draft and will enter the transfer portal, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

“We’ve all enjoyed coaching Quentin this past year and certainly appreciate his efforts,” Self said. “We initially anticipated him staying in the draft but he and his family decided to return to college but not return to the University of Kansas. We totally support and respect Quentin and his decision and wish him the very best moving forward. We believe Quentin will have a long professional basketball career and look forward to watching his development.”

As a freshman, Grimes started every game in 2018-19 and averaged 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound, guard from The Woodlands, Texas, had a solid Big 12 Championship where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals with six 3-pointers made in KU’s route to the title game. Grimes finished second on the team with 54 3-pointers made and had 13 games with 10 or more points. He scored a season-high 21 points in KU’s season-opening win against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. He was later named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his efforts against the Spartans.

Following the season, Grimes declared for the 2019 NBA and participated in the NBA Combine in addition to working out for multiple NBA teams.

