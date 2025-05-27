Quarrel Leads to Salina Man’s Arrest

An officer’s welfare check on a woman in distress leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, police were sent around 11pm Saturday night to check on a woman who looked distraught and out of place while sitting on a curb in the area of S. Broadway and Franklin Street.

Officers spoke with a 39-year-old female and learned she had been in an altercation with 36-year-old Eric Strait. Police say the two argued in a home located in the 900 block of Osage, before he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and hit her in the side.

Strait was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges that could include aggravated battery, domestic battery and damage to property.