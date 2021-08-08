Unvaccinated Kansans who attended the Garth Brooks concert Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, now need to quarantine

According to Kansas Department of Health and Environment travel and exposure guidelines, any unvaccinated Kansan who attends any out-of-state mass gathering of 500 or more, where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask, need to quarantine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Travel & Exposure Related Isolation and Quarantine policy says those who are not fully vaccinated and who traveled to an out-of-state mass gathering like this need to quarantine upon arrival in Kansas.

The length of quarantine varies depending on whether you have been tested for COVID-19.

If you get tested , its negative and you have no symptoms, the quarantine period is 7 days.

If you do not get tested, the quarantine period is 10 days provided you are symptom-free.

Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine unless they have tested positive for the virus. In this case, the quarantine is 7 days.

Prior to the concert Brooks indicated that due to a resurgence in COVID he is putting a pause on his stadium tour following shows in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska.