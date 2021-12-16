Quake then Shake with Winds

An earthquake and an historic high wind event are just part of what first responders and power crews have been dealing with this week.

Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Barkley joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at a wacky and dangerous day.

Wednesday began with a 4.0 earthquake near Gypsum and ended with winds touching 98-miles per hour in downtown Salina.

Listen to the entire interview with Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Barkley here.