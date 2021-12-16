Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 31 °

Quake then Shake with Winds

Jeff GarretsonDecember 16, 2021

An earthquake and an historic high wind event are just part of what first responders and power crews have been dealing with this week.

Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Barkley joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at a wacky and dangerous day.

 

Wednesday began with a 4.0 earthquake near Gypsum and ended with winds touching 98-miles per hour in downtown Salina.

Listen to the entire interview with Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Barkley here.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Quake then Shake with Winds

An earthquake and an historic high wind event are just part of what first responders and power crews...

December 16, 2021 Comments

USD 305 Events Altered

Kansas News

December 16, 2021

Storm Destroys Buildings At Zoo

Top News

December 16, 2021

Wind Storm For the Ages

Top News

December 16, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Quake then Shake with Win...
December 16, 2021Comments
USD 305 Events Altered
December 16, 2021Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 70 Ne...
December 15, 2021Comments
Citizens Urged to Stay Ho...
December 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices