Pursuit Leads to Drug Possession Arrest

A Salina man is facing multiple charges including drug possession after allegedly leading police officers on a high speed chase.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Tyler Paxson was taken into custody around 2am Thursday with the the help of a K-9 officer.

Police say Paxson sped up in his 2000 Cadillac after an officer attempted to make a stop in the 700 block of N. 12th Street after he failed to use his turn signal. The pursuit ended in Thomas Park on North 9th after reaching speeds of 50-mph. Paxson jumped out and ran into the trees – only to be pursued and captured by Tyrann the K-9.

The car damaged a fence and tree in the park. A male passenger who remained inside the vehicle was not arrested while Paxson is facing charges that could include flee and elude, driving on a suspended license plus possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.