Pursuit in Mall Parking Lot, Suspect Arrested

A 44-year-old Salina man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly led police on a chase around the Central Mall parking lot.

Joshua Lynch is facing requested charges of felony flee and elude, no vehicle registration and multiple traffic violations.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer saw a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with no license plate display in the 2400 block of S. Ninth Street.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the truck kept going and turned east into the mall lot. The truck’s driver continued to ignore the officer’s attempt to stop them and drove around the lot at speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

Forrester said after several minutes, the truck drove north through some grass toward Fourth Street. It came to stop near the intersection of Jewell and Kirwin, and the driver fled on foot.

Officers searched the truck that was left behind and found an insurance card belonging to Lynch. It was determined he was the man who fled on foot based on a previous mugshot.

Police then went to Lynch’s residence in the 200 block of Kirwin and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on Saturday.