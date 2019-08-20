Salina, KS

Pursuit Ends with Teen Arrested

KSAL StaffAugust 20, 2019

A 14-year-old male was arrested after he allegedly led Salina police on a chase in a stolen car.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that St. Francis Ministries reported a 2016 Chevy Impala stolen from their office at 1813 S. Ohio on Friday.

Police say on Sunday, the mother of the young suspect sent a picture of her son sitting on top of the car to an employee at St. Francis.

On Monday, an officer on patrol recognized him driving the Impala and tried to pull him over in the area of Cedar and College. The pursuit ended after the boy abandoned the car near the intersection of 12th Street and State and was arrested in the 700 block of W. Ash.

The teen is now facing numerous charges that could include theft, fleeing and eluding and driving without a license.

