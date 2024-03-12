Pursuit Ends with Arrest of Salina Man

A high speed chase that began in Salina, ends with a crash and arrest in McPherson County.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 53-year-old Robert Webb was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase down I-135 that reached speeds of 100-mph on Saturday evening.

Police say around 5:15pm an officer on patrol attempted to pull Webb’s Chevy Trailblazer over for speeding in the 3800 block of S. 9th Street. Webb pulled into the lot a Long-MacArthur Ford, then jumped onto the Interstate headed south.

The Kansas Highway Patrol used spike strips to flatten two of Webb’s tires near mile marker #64 – three miles later the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Webb is now facing multiple charges for speeding and eluding law enforcement, plus drug charges tied to meth and marijuana found in the vehicle.