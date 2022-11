A motorist is in custody following a multi-county high-speed vehicle pursuit which began near Salina and ended near Newton.

Local authorities say it started on eastbound I-70 in Saline County. The suspect exited to I-135 and continued south through Salina and McPherson Counties and into Harvey County.

Troopers apprehended the motorist shortly before 3:30 p.m. south of Newton The driver and a single passenger were taken into custody.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Charges are pending.