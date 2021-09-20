Pursuit Ends in Arrest

A Salina man is facing several possible charges after he allegedly led police on a pursuit late Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 5:25, an officer attempted a traffic stop of a southbound 2013 Chrysler 200 at the 2200 block of N. Ohio Street. The vehicle sped off, though, and eventually turned east on North Street. The driver of the vehicle then tried to turn south on N. Eastborough Road, but it couldn’t make the corner and crashed into a ditch.

The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Police caught up with the suspect still on Eastborough Road and arrested 37-year-old Antonio Lewis.

A handgun and narcotics were allegedly found in the wrecked vehicle.

Lewis is facing a slew of possible charges including felony flee and elude, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of opiate narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and multiple traffic violations.