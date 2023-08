A high speed pursuit ends with the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 72-year-old Bernard Baker was taken into custody after speeding past a patrol officer in the 400 block of S. Ohio around 2:50pm Monday.

Police say Baker was clocked at 76 mph in a 40-mile per hour zone in his 2010 Mercury Milan. A short time later he turned onto Magnolia and pulled over.

He’s now facing possible charges for felony flee and elude, speeding and reckless driving.