Pursuit and Arrest

KSAL StaffJanuary 30, 2023

A Salina man is facing charges of domestic battery and kidnapping after allegedly punching his girlfriend.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Jason Lytle was arrested following a chase on Friday. Police say the charges link back to abusive behavior on three occasions in mid and late December.

Lytle reportedly punched the 23-year-old female victim in the face, and tried to strangle her during a couple of domestic disputes.

Authorities apprehended him on Friday on Courtney Drive following a chase that involved SPD and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers deploying spike strips to disable his Mercury Cougar.

He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, kidnapping and felony flee and elude.

