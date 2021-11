A purse and wallet were taken from a vehicle that had its driver’s side window broken.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that that theft happened on Sunday between 1:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. The vehicle, a maroon 2007 Chrysler van, was parked at Outlaws, at 1676 W. State Street. The stolen pink Brahmin purse and Coach wallet with $80 in cash inside added to the damage to the vehicle totals just over $800 in losses.

There are no suspects at this time.