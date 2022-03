Before GoPowerCat.com was the go-to website for Wildcat fans, it was a magazine, and before that it was just a dream of publisher Tim Fitzgerald.

Tim, grew up in Salina and graduated from Central High in 1982 before leading the sports staff at the Salina Journal. Fitz joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how it all came together in Manhattan.

Listen to the full interview here: