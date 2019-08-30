“Purple Friday” Relaunches in Salina

Purple Fridays are back in Salina.

Kansas Wesleyan University and Kansas State Polytechnic have partnered together with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Rocking M Media and Salina-area businesses to help promote pride in both KWU and K-State Polytechnic with the Purple Friday promotion.

Purple Friday has been a long-standing tradition on both college campuses, where students, faculty, and staff wear purple on Friday to show their support. Community members are encouraged to join in the tradition.

The promotion officially re-launched in Salina on Friday for a second season. Nearly two dozen local businesses are offering discounted, and in some cases free, items and/or services to customers who are wearing purple.

Businesses that are interested in being a part of Purple Friday can learn more, and register on the Purple Friday website. A complete list of participating businesses is also available on the website.

—

www.salinapurplefriday.com.