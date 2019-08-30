Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 66 °

“Purple Friday” Relaunches in Salina

Todd PittengerAugust 30, 2019

Purple Fridays are back in Salina.

Kansas Wesleyan University and Kansas State Polytechnic have partnered together with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Rocking M Media and Salina-area businesses to help promote pride in both KWU and K-State Polytechnic with the Purple Friday promotion.

Purple Friday has been a long-standing tradition on both college campuses, where students, faculty, and staff wear purple on Friday to show their support. Community members are encouraged to join in the tradition.

The promotion officially re-launched in Salina on Friday for a second season. Nearly two dozen local businesses are offering discounted, and in some cases free, items and/or services to customers who are wearing purple.

Businesses that are interested in being a part of Purple Friday can learn more, and register on the Purple Friday website. A complete list of participating businesses is also available on the website.

www.salinapurplefriday.com.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

“Purple Friday” Relaunc...

Purple Fridays are back in Salina. Kansas Wesleyan University and Kansas State Polytechnic have p...

August 30, 2019 Comments

College, Hospital Offer New Model F...

Top News

August 30, 2019

Best Tailgating, Labor Day Getaways...

Kansas News

August 30, 2019

Water At Salina Parks Remains Unsaf...

Kansas News

August 30, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Best Tailgating, Labor Da...
August 30, 2019Comments
Water At Salina Parks Rem...
August 30, 2019Comments
The DUI patrol will be from 11:00 Friday night through 3:00 Saturday morning.
Labor Day Weekend Drunk D...
August 29, 2019Comments
Advanced Screening of New...
August 29, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH