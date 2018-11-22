Salina, KS

Pumpkin is King of the Pies

November 22, 2018

While the undisputed stars of the Thanksgiving dinner are the turkey and stuffing, the meal wouldn’t be complete without some pie for dessert.

But there is no clear favorite when it comes to which pie to serve. However, the traditional offerings are the most popular.

Pumpkin pie tops the list in a FoodNetwork.com poll as the choice of 27-percent, while pecan pie follows with nods from 23-percent. Sweet potato pie is getting support from 20-percent to take third place, but apple pie is a close fourth with 19-percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, you might not get many takers if you put a banana cream pie on the table. Just 12-percent say that’s the pie they like the best.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

