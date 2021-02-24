Public Transportation Youth Program Expanding

Salina-based public transportation is expanding its youth rider program.

According to OCCK Transportation, through Salina CityGo, they are expanding the successful “Get On & Go” program for area youth ages 7-18 for 2021.

Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Get On & Go” Spring Youth Bus Pass for $10.00. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from March 1 to May 31. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses. A summer pass will be available to purchase at a later date.

The Spring Youth Bus Pass is available for purchase online immediately at www.salinacitygo.com under Online Store with options for pick up. They will also be available at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe.

“We are excited to expand the Get On & Go program,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Managerr for OCCK, Inc. “The program has continued to grow in popularity and we want to offer opportunities for kids to ride throughout the year. We are helping kids navigate around Salina, participate in activities and community events, while using public transit, which means learning important life skills while gaining freedom and independence.”

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.

CityGo spans the city from North to South and East to West with five routes, noted by colors on route maps and bus stops: red, blue, yellow, green and purple. Service runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with more than 200 fixed bus stops citywide, plus two areas designated as “Wave and Ride”.

Fares for the CityGo buses are $1 for a Single-Trip Pass (recommended for one-way trips), $2 for a Day Pass (recommended for round trips and transfers), $5 for a 6-Trip Ticket Book, and $35 for a Monthly Pass. The Get On & Go Spring Youth Bus Pass is $10 and good March 1- May 31. Children 6 and under ride free with a fare paying passenger.