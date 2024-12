Salina area public transportation will pause for the New Year’s holiday.

According to OCCK Transportation, all services, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, KanConnect, and OCCK OnDemand transportation, will be closed on Wednesday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.

Regular hours will resume on Thursday, January 2nd.