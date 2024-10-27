Public Transportation Survey Seeking Input

The Kansas Department of Transportation is seeking input as part of a comprehensive bus study survey to enhance public transportation services across the state.

According to the agency, anyone can take the survey, especially users of public transit and intercity bus services. The survey will take about six minutes to complete and is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/KDOT-IntercityBusCommunitySurvey. The survey will close on Nov. 30.

The study will assess the current long-distance bus services provided by public transit agencies and private intercity carriers. Kansas supports three intercity bus carriers: Greyhound, Jefferson Lines and Village Travel.

The survey feedback KDOT receives will help shape the future of Kansas’ bus services and meet the transportation needs of residents and communities across the state.

“Public transportation plays a crucial role in connecting communities and allowing access to essential services across the state,” said KDOT Public Transportation Manager Rene Hart. “The feedback we receive will guide our efforts to create a more efficient, accessible and responsive transit system that meets the diverse needs of our communities.”

