Area public transportation will have shortened hours on Friday, April 2nd, in observation of Good Friday.

According to OCCK, Inc. Transportation, on April 2nd, CityGo buses will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with no peak routes running.

Regional paratransit vehicles will run only essential trips.

81 Connection will run its normal schedule.

The City of Abilene public transportation will be closed.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, April 3rd.