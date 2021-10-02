Public Transportation Learning Help

An online training for those who are not familiar with public transportation options in the Salina area and Central Kansas continues to expand.

According to OCCK Transportation, they are adding a new addition to the “Guide & Go” Travel Training program that teaches people how to use public transportation services in the region.

KanConnect Familiarization classes are now available for sign up. KanConnect Familiarization teaches the basics of riding the fixed route bus service that serves central Kansas from Abilene to Salina. It includes how to read the time table, find stop locations, pay fares, and general etiquette.

At this time, all classes will be held virtually, and will last about one hour, with the following schedule for KanConnect Familiarization for the remainder of 2021:

Tuesday, October 19th, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 16th, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14th, 9:30 a.m.

KanConnect passengers may also be interested in attending a CityGo Familiarization class if they plan to travel to Salina. CityGo Familiarization teaches the basics of riding CityGo in Salina, including how to read the map and time table, fare payments and general etiquette. A class on riding 81 Connection is also available.

Additional classes will be announced as they are scheduled.

Participation in Travel Training is free, however participants must have internet access and be able to pick up the class packet. Sign up can be done online at www.salinacitygo.com/guide-go-travel-training/ or by calling 785.826.1583.

“We are excited to expand the Guide & Go Travel Training program. These classes are a great way to learn about KanConnect and public transportation in general,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for north central Kansas. “By understanding how easy it is to ride, more passengers can take advantage of these systems.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation, KanConnect, a regional fixed route between Abilene and Salina, and the newest program, GoConcordia.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.

Michelle Griffin