Public Transportation Familiarization Classes Planned

OCCK Transportation is planning more dates for the “Guide & Go” Travel Training program that teaches people how to use public transportation services in the region.

According to OCCK, CityGo Familiarization teaches the basics of riding CityGo in Salina, including how to read the map and timetable, fare payments, and general etiquette. Classes are held in person, and will last about one hour, with the following schedule for CityGo Familiarization for the fall of 2023:

Saturday, October 14, 10:00 a.m., Church of the Cross, Salina

Wednesday, November 8, 9:30 a.m., OCCK Transportation, Salina

81 Connection Familiarization teaches the basics of riding 81 Connection, the regional fixed route from Belleville to Salina, including the map and timetable, fare payments and general etiquette. Classes are held virtually, and will last about one hour, with the following schedule for 81 Connection Familiarization for the fall of 2023:

Wednesday, November 8, 1:30 p.m., Virtual

Transportation 101 shares about all of the transit options in North Central Kansas, including OCCK Transportation services, bike share, and others. Classes are held in person and virtually, and will last about one hour, with the following schedule for Transportation 101 for the fall of 2023:

Saturday, October 14, 9:00 a.m., Church of the Cross, Salina

Friday, November 10, 9:30 a.m., Virtual

Additional classes will be announced as they are scheduled.

Participation in Travel Training is free, however participants must have internet access and be able to pick up the class packet in advance for the virtual option. Sign up can be done online at www.salinacitygo.com/guide-go-travel-training/ or by calling 785.826.1583.

“The Guide & Go Travel Training program is a great way to learn about CityGo, 81 Connection, and public transportation in general,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “We hope to encourage more people to use this transportation option. Using public transportation is a life skill that everyone should know.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.