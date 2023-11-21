Public Transportation Closing For Thanksgiving

Salina public transportation will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia and KanConnect public transportation, will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2023 for Thanksgiving.

CityGo service will resume on Black Friday, November 24, 2023, with hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Peak routes will not be running.

Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, and GoConcordia services will be running reduced trips on Friday.

81 Connection and KanConnect will be running regular routes on Friday.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, November 25th.