Public Transpiration Texting Service Available

Todd PittengerFebruary 18, 2021

OCCK Transportation is starting a new texting notification system to help passengers with closings, delays, and other service notifications.

According to the organization, OCCKTransit Texts sends service notifications from OCCK’s general public transportation department via text message to passengers who opt in to the service.

To subscribe:

Text “start OCCKTransit” to 80123

Passengers will receive a confirmation of their subscription. Notifications are sent from a phone number other than OCCK Transportation. The phone number will most likely not have the area code 785.  We recommend passengers add that number to their phone contacts so it is recognized as OCCKTransit Texts.

Notifications include service bulletins such as: weather advisories, delayed service, holiday schedule announcements, reroutes, service changes, public meeting information, policy changes, etc.

To unsubscribe at any time: Text “STOP OCCKTransit” to unsubscribe.

OCCK Transportation will not sell or share contact information. OCCK Transportation offers this service free of charge, but data and text rates may apply.

