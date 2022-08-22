Salina, KS

Public Restroom Damaged

August 22, 2022

A Salina man is facing damage to property charges after he allegedly vandalized a restroom in Centennial Park Sunday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that city staff alerted authorities about damage to a cinder block wall and toilet in the restroom at the park located in the 700 block of Comanche.

A witness told police they had heard and seen 40-year-old Cole Zobel inside the facility. He’s now facing charges that could include damage to propety and giving false information to officers.

Damage is estimated at just under $1,000.

