Public Invited to “Slumber in the Slammer”

The new Saline County Jail is on pace to open by this December, and as officials get ready for it to be occupied the public is invited to “Slumber in the Slammer” and spend a night in jail.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, “Slumber in the Slammer” will be an opportunity to learn what life in the facility will be like. Those who participate will experience life as an inmate, including:

Dinner

Cell Extraction DEMO by SORT Team

Equipment Demonstration

Spend a night in the jail

Bookout in the morning

Space is limited to 120 participants. Minors must be accompanied by parent of same gender.

Cost to participate is $20 cash. Cost includes:

Jail events

T-Shirt

Inmate ID w/lanyard

Souvenir Cup

Challenge Coin

Registration opens September 1st and goes through thru October 1st. Registration forms are available at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 251 N 10 Street.

The “Slumber in the Slammer” event will be November 3rd. Check in is from 5pm till 7pm at the new Saline County Jail at 800 E. Pacific in Salina.

_ _ _