Public Invited to Celebrate the Illustrious Career of Bill Snyder

K-State Athletics ReleaseJuly 1, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State fans are invited to celebrate the Hall of Fame career of football coach Bill Snyder inside Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, July 13.

Hosted by former Voice of the Wildcats and current Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, the program will feature speeches by Kevin Lockett, Jim Colbert, Jon Wefald, B.J. Finney and Bob Stoops in addition to highlight videos of Snyder’s 27-year career and the greatest turnaround in college football history.

West-side doors of Bramlage Coliseum open to the general public at 7:30 p.m., and close at 7:45 p.m., for the start of the program, and fans are asked to sit in Section 6. Former Snyder-era players are encouraged to buy a $50 ticket to the pre-program meal with seating on the floor of Bramlage Coliseum, and those can be purchased by visiting www.kstatesports.com/CelebratingSnyder.

