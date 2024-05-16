Public Colleges Seek Tuition Increase

Kansas’ six public four-year universities are seeking tuition increases. The universities presented their proposals to the Kansas Board of Regents this week.

The in-state tuition hikes range from 2.8%, or about $139 per semester at Kansas State University to 6%, amounting to a $133 per-semester jump at Fort Hays State.

Here are the tuition rate proposals

Kansas State University – 2.8% tuition increase

The University of Kansas – 3.5% tuition increase

Pittsburg State University – 3.5% tuition increase

Wichita State University – 3.9% tuition increase

Emporia State University – 4% tuition increase

Fort Hays State University – 6% tuition increase

The requests are lower than those last year.

If approved, the tuition increases would take effect this fall.

