Public Colleges Seek Tuition Increase

Kansas’ six public four-year universities are seeking tuition increases. The universities presented their proposals to the Kansas Board of Regents this week.
The in-state tuition hikes range from 2.8%, or about $139 per semester at Kansas State University to 6%, amounting to a $133 per-semester jump at Fort Hays State.
Here are the tuition rate proposals
- Kansas State University – 2.8% tuition increase
- The University of Kansas – 3.5% tuition increase
- Pittsburg State University – 3.5% tuition increase
- Wichita State University – 3.9% tuition increase
- Emporia State University – 4% tuition increase
- Fort Hays State University – 6% tuition increase
The requests are lower than those last year.
If approved, the tuition increases would take effect this fall.
