Public Art Input Sought

Salina Arts and Humanities is seeking input about public art.

According to the organization, they are specifically seeking feedback on how citizens engage with public art in Salina, and how their interests are reflected. Those

https://forms.gle/1eJPE55vrv3KuP2SA

Salina Arts & Humanities, a department of the City of Salina, has served a unique role as an arts advocate and resource partner since 1966. The Smoky Hill River Festival, Horizons Grants Program, Smoky Hill Museum, Arts Infusion Program in schools, Community Art & Design, and Creative Connections are among the programs of Salina Arts & Humanities, located at 211 W. Iron Avenue in Salina.