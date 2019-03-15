Pub Crawl Features New Stops

When revelers turn downtown Salina green Saturday evening at the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl they will have a couple of new stops.

A couple of new businesses are part of the event. The new additions include Old Chicago which opened in December and Johnny Rotten’s Burger Bar & Wienery which will be open for the first time.

This entire list of participating downtown bars and restaurants includes:

Big Nose Kate’s

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

Coop’s Pizzeria

Johnny Rotten’s Burger Bar & Wienery

Martinelli’s Little Italy

Old Chicago

Paramount Bar

The sixth annual Salina Downtown Inc.’s St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl is Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The cost of the pub crawl is $15 for early registration, $20 day of event (T-shirt size and availability are not guaranteed). The fee gets you a St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl T-shirt; a souvenir coozie, wrist band, drink specials at the participating downtown restaurants and bars, and a free cab ride home courtesy of Sunflower Taxi.

To register go to salinadowntown.org and click on the St. Paddy’s Day logo.

Early T-Shirt pick up is today at the Paramount from 4:00-7:00 PM. Normal T-shirt pick up will be Saturday from 3:00-6:00 PM underneath Big Nose Kate’s. You can also register the day of the event, T-shirt sizes are not guaranteed. They do have S-XL still available.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi is offering free rides home until 9pm.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are popular, with what have become annual Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day themed crawls.