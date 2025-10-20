Protection Violation Arrest

A patrol officer spots a man suspected of breaking a protection order and rolls into action.

Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that the officer noticed 29-year-old Jason Rhoden speaking with a 76-year-old woman in a yard in the 800 block of N.9th Street on Saturday morning around 10am.

The officer ran a records check and discovered the woman had a protection order against Rhoden.

Police took him into custody after a brief scuffle and found him in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and a meth pipe. He’s now facing possible charges for drug possession, resisting arrest and breaking a protection order.