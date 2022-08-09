Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 65 °

Protection Order Violation

KSAL StaffAugust 9, 2022

A McPherson man was arrested after a Salina woman alerted police about the violation of a protection order.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus the 28-year-old woman and her friend were leaving the Homewood Suites on E. Mulberry Monday night around 9:50pm when they noticed they were being followed and then harassed by 59-year-old Donald C. Walker.

The woman gave authorities the description of his Ford Escort and tag number, which helped police locate him around 1am in the 200 block of S. Broadway. Police say he was driving erratically, and a K-9 drug sniffing dog was brought in and indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

Walker is now facing charges that could include violation of a protection order plus possession of a stimulant and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Protection Order Violation

A McPherson man was arrested after a Salina woman alerted police about the violation of a protection...

August 9, 2022 Comments

Colby Police Warn of Catalytic Conv...

Kansas News

August 9, 2022

Exline Recognized For Safety Commit...

Top News

August 9, 2022

Bicycle Rider Hit by Semi

Kansas News

August 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Protection Order Violatio...
August 9, 2022Comments
Colby Police Warn of Cata...
August 9, 2022Comments
Bicycle Rider Hit by Semi
August 9, 2022Comments
Fall Youth Bus Pass Progr...
August 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra