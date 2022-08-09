Protection Order Violation

A McPherson man was arrested after a Salina woman alerted police about the violation of a protection order.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus the 28-year-old woman and her friend were leaving the Homewood Suites on E. Mulberry Monday night around 9:50pm when they noticed they were being followed and then harassed by 59-year-old Donald C. Walker.

The woman gave authorities the description of his Ford Escort and tag number, which helped police locate him around 1am in the 200 block of S. Broadway. Police say he was driving erratically, and a K-9 drug sniffing dog was brought in and indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

Walker is now facing charges that could include violation of a protection order plus possession of a stimulant and drug paraphernalia.