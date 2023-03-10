Protection Order Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly beating on a woman’s front door and violating a protection order.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Brandon Letourneau was found hiding in the 200 block of North College early Friday morning around 2:30am after the woman called 911.

Police say Letourneau was trying to gain access to a residence on Park Street, hitting and denting the front door that awakened the woman who was inside with three children.

She identified him and called for help. Letourneau is now facing numerous charges that could include stalking, attempted aggravated burglary, violation of a protection order and damage to property.

Damage to the door is estimated at $150.