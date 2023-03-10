Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 27 °

Protection Order Arrest

KSAL StaffMarch 10, 2023

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly beating on a woman’s front door and violating a protection order.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Brandon Letourneau was found hiding in the 200 block of North College early Friday morning around 2:30am after the woman called 911.

Police say Letourneau was trying to gain access to a residence on Park Street, hitting and denting the front door that awakened the woman who was inside with three children.

She identified him and called for help. Letourneau is now facing numerous charges that could include stalking, attempted aggravated burglary, violation of a protection order and damage to property.

Damage to the door is estimated at $150.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Protection Order Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly beating on a woman's front door and violating a ...

March 10, 2023 Comments

State Legislators Approve Measure B...

Kansas News

March 10, 2023

Beef Certification Events Planned

Farming News

March 10, 2023

Water Conservation Proves Profitabl...

Farming News

March 10, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Protection Order Arrest
March 10, 2023Comments
State Legislators Approve...
March 10, 2023Comments
Spring Forward This Weeke...
March 10, 2023Comments
Area Students Earn FHSU R...
March 10, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra